Georgia Poll: Trump, Harris Tied Head-to-Head, Trump Up 2 in Full Field

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris and the field in Georgia 46%-44%, according to a poll released Thursday by AARP.

With 7% of voters supporting a third-party candidate in the key battlegound state, Harris polls better against Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head race, pulling into a dead-heat tie among likely voters at 48%-48%.

There were just 3% of likely voters undecided in the full-field polling.

"Georgia was incredibly close in 2020, and it is close now," Bob Ward, a part of the bipartisan polling team that conducted the survey, said. "You look at this data, given the margin of error, this is a toss-up."

President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 by just 0.25% — 12,670 votes.

The poll also found:

90% of Black voters over 50 prefer Harris, while just 6% favor Trump.

50-plus voters prefer Trump over Harris (53%-45%).

47% of likely voters had a favorable opinion of Trump, while 48% had an unfavorable opinion; 46% had a favorable opinion of Harris while 47% had an unfavorable opinion.

79% of all likely Georgia voters are "extremely motivated to vote" compared with 88% of voters 50-plus.

30% of voters 50-plus think the country is moving in the right direction, while 67% are concerned the nation is headed the wrong way.

The poll was conducted July 24-31 among 1,384 likely voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.