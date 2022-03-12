Georgia House Passes Bill Allowing for Concealed Carry Without Permit

Georgia House Republicans on Friday passed a bill allowing for the concealed carry of a handgun without first getting a license from the state.

House Bill 1358 was approved by a 94-57 vote by a majority of Republican state representatives.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp expressed his support for the measure on Twitter around the time of the bill's passing.

"It's great to see so much support for the 2nd Amendment," Kemp tweeted. "I am committed to working with both the Georgia House and Senate to get Constitutional Carry across the finish line!"

The Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021 would allow anyone to carry a concealed handgun anywhere licensed permit holders can carry a firearm, provided they pass a background check.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, state Rep. Shea Roberts, a Democrat who represents Atlanta, said before the vote that in 2020 there were more than 5,200 concealed and carry permits denied.

"You're wanting to relax what little check we have and why? What for? Because it's inconvenient for law-abiding citizens to fill out a form?" Roberts asked. "I just told you the statistics that more than 5,000 people were denied permits, likely because of criminal history and mental health. I mean, we don't know how many people we kept safe by denying those permits."

According to the Pew Research Center, 21 states no longer require a permit for residents to conceal and carry. Just this week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law on Thursday House Bill 272, which would get rid of the need for residents to get a permit from their county sheriff's office to conceal and carry a firearm.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule this summer on a New York law requiring residents to demonstrate a special need to qualify for an unrestricted concealed carry permit, according to The Hill.