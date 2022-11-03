×
Tags: georgia | herschel walker | raphael warnock | senate | polls

Georgia Polls: Herschel Walker Leads Sen. Warnock in Razor-Tight Race

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 03 November 2022 12:23 PM EDT

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is holding a razor-thin lead over Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in a race that might head to a runoff if the leading candidate does not reach 50% of the vote after Tuesday's polls close.

The latest RealClear Politics polling average has Walker in a 1.5-percentage point lead over the incumbent, which includes a Fox News poll released Thursday that had Walker leading by 1 point.

Notably, the only recent poll in that average that had Warnock winning was The New York Times/Siena College poll, but that poll was within the margin of error of 4.8 points.

None of the recent polls had either candidate garnering the needed 50% support, making voter turnout in the key battleground state of Georgia potentially decisive in a race that could determine the balance of power in the Senate for the next two years. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is holding a razor-thin lead over Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in a race that might head to a runoff if the leading candidate does not reach 50% of the vote after Tuesday's polls close.
Thursday, 03 November 2022 12:23 PM
