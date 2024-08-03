Gov. Kemp Fires Back at Trump

Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp fired back at Donald Trump after the former president criticized his record.

"My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats – not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past. You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it," Kemp posted on X.

Kemp was responding to a post by Trump earlier in the day that called his record into question.

"Brian Kemp should focus his efforts on fighting Crime, not fighting Unity and the Republican Party," Trump wrote on X.

"His Crime Rate in Georgia is terrible, his Crime Rate in Atlanta is the worst, and his Economy is average. He should be seeking unity, not retribution, especially against the man that got him the nomination through endorsement and, without whom, he could never have beaten Stacey Abrams," Trump posted.

Trump’s post claimed Kempe and his wife didn’t believe in his ability to win the election.

"I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re going to win.' Then he won, he was happy, and his wife said, 'Thank you Sir, we’ll never be able to make this up to you!'"

Trump said now Kemp's wife says she won’t endorse him and is going to write in her husband’s name. Trump said he doesn’t want either of their endorsements in the post.

"They’re the ones who got Fani Willis and her boyfriend all ‘jazzed up’ and ready to go. He could have ended that travesty with a phone call, but he doesn’t want to end it because he’s a bad guy," he wrote.