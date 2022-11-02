GOP's Brad Raffensperger: Abrams' Voter-Denial Claims 'Silly'

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has nixed the election-accessibility concerns of gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, characterizing the Democrat challenger's accusations as "silly."

While appearing on "CNN This Morning" Wednesday, Raffensperger offered the following response to Abrams' claims, saying, "Her argument it's silly. It doesn't make sense. It's not logical. [Georgia is] having record turnout."

During the interview, Raffensperger explained that Georgia also has "photo ID for all forms of voting ... and that really helps you identify with, you know, enhanced security and confidence in the process; and so we're seeing that people really feel that we have safe, secure, and honest elections."

Raffensperger, who's up for reelection next week (against Democrat challenger and Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen), then added: "And look at the numbers. We're having record turnout for early voting. People are seeing that the lines are move quickly. We're not seeing any major issues in any area."

Abrams, who lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to then-candidate Brian Kemp (now the state's governor) by nearly 55,000 votes, has been consistently critical of the results from that election.

And at least prior to declaring her candidacy for the Georgia governor's race in 2022, Abrams would tell crowds that she "won" ... but didn't get the job.

Among her chief complaints for the upcoming midterms: Abrams has previously referenced the new voting rules in Georgia — known as S.B. 202 — as a modern-day extension of "Jim Crow" laws from centuries ago.

"It is an abomination that S.B. 202, a law that has allowed racist white supremacists to challenge the legal authority of citizens to vote, is being held up as some sort of native good. It is a terrible law that has already sent people home from the polls, people who were denied the right to vote," Abrams said at a recent Georgia gubernatorial debate.

S.B. 202 asserts that "persons or entities that mail absentee ballot applications shall mail such applications only to eligible registered electors who have not already requested, been issued, or voted an absentee ballot; to require certain comparisons to remove improper names from mail distribution lists; to provide for sanctions for violations; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes."

Regarding Georgia's record-breaking early voting tallies, Abrams dismissed it entirely, reasoning that S.B. 202 primarily hinders people of color.

"The fact that people are voting is in spite of S.B. 202 — not because of it," said Abrams.

Various media polls have Gov. Kemp holding a comfortable lead over Abrams in the gubernatorial rematch — ranging from 5 to 11 percentage points.