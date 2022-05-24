Rich McCormick, Vernon Jones May Head to Georgia GOP Runoffs

Two leading Georgia House GOP primary candidates who do not pull in at least 50% support in Tuesday night's races will head to June 21 runoffs.

Among them are Vernon Jones in Georgia's 10th Congressional District – endorsed by former President Donald Trump – and Dr. Rich McCormick in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

McCormick was nearly doubling up Newt Gingrich-endorsed Jake Evans with more than 44% support, but short of the 50% required to clinch the nomination without a runoff, according to Decision Desk HQ's latest election returns.

Jones (around 21%) was in a tighter race, trailing Mike Collins (around 25%) by around 4 points. That race is almost certainly headed for a runoff.

Jones, a former Georgia state representative, has considered running for governor, before turning his attention to a House primary race and earning the endorsement from Trump.

McCormick, who had Trump's endorsement in a failed 2020 House run, has yet to receive Trump's endorsement in this primary cycle.