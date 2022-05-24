×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: georgia | gop | house | vernon jones | rich mccormick | primary | runoffs

Rich McCormick, Vernon Jones May Head to Georgia GOP Runoffs

Georgia House GOP primary candidate Vernon Jones speaks at a save america rally
Georgia House GOP primary candidate Vernon Jones (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 May 2022 10:55 PM

Two leading Georgia House GOP primary candidates who do not pull in at least 50% support in Tuesday night's races will head to June 21 runoffs.

Among them are Vernon Jones in Georgia's 10th Congressional District – endorsed by former President Donald Trump – and Dr. Rich McCormick in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

McCormick was nearly doubling up Newt Gingrich-endorsed Jake Evans with more than 44% support, but short of the 50% required to clinch the nomination without a runoff, according to Decision Desk HQ's latest election returns.

Jones (around 21%) was in a tighter race, trailing Mike Collins (around 25%) by around 4 points. That race is almost certainly headed for a runoff.

Jones, a former Georgia state representative, has considered running for governor, before turning his attention to a House primary race and earning the endorsement from Trump.

McCormick, who had Trump's endorsement in a failed 2020 House run, has yet to receive Trump's endorsement in this primary cycle.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Two leading Georgia House GOP primary candidates who do not pull in at least 50% support in Tuesday night's races will head to June 21 runoffs.
georgia, gop, house, vernon jones, rich mccormick, primary, runoffs
161
2022-55-24
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 10:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved