Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp eked out a slim victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams in their past gubernatorial election match-up – a loss Abrams previously insisted she didnt lose — but his lead appears more steady this time.

Kemp is at least at the 50% threshold in each of the recent RealClear Politics polls in its polling average, including a 50%-43% margin in the latest Fox News poll.

The Remington Research poll has Kemp leading by a dominant 14-point margin, and none of the recent polls have the race even within the margin of error, and that includes the historically Democrat-friendly poll from The New York Times/Siena College.

Georgia candidates need to get over 50% support to win the race on Election Day to avoid a runoff election.