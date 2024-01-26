Georgia State Rep. Moves to Impeach Fani Willis

Georgia state GOP Rep. Charlice Byrd on Friday introduced a resolution to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis following allegations of misconduct.

Byrd, in a press release, cited the allegations against Willis and accused her of using her official position for political gain and questioning whether there was a conflict of interest when she hired prosecutor Nathan Wade, who Byrd describes as a "potential paramour" of Willis' – accusations which an attorney for former President Donald Trump's aide Mike Roman first made.

"Fani Willis has a laundry list of potential conflicts that make her unworthy and unfit to be the District Attorney in Fulton County," Byrd said. "Someone elected to that office is expected to uphold the law and not weaponize their office for political gain. Since Day One when she was elected, Fani Willis has embarrassed the criminal justice system in Fulton County and our state."

The resolution comes on the same day that Georgia Senate Republicans passed a measure establishing a committee to investigate Willis.

"It is becoming more and more clear that this," the court case in Georgia against Trump, "was prosecution for personal profit," Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach said on Friday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"It's my hope that this investigative committee will use its subpoena power and subpoena witnesses and records to explore if state funds were spent on these lavish trips and fine dining. Did security details travel on these trips, and who paid for their expenses? Did Ms. Willis break any ethics law by not disclosing any gifts she received?"