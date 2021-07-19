Georgia House Speaker Calls for Probe Into Fulton County Election Results

Georgia's speaker of the House has called for an independent investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Fulton County, the Washington Examiner reported.

Speaker David Ralston, a Republican, wrote to Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron on Thursday to demand that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation get involved to “determine if any irregularities or willful fraud occurred,” the Examiner reported.

"Recently, media reports have surfaced which call into question the way in which Fulton County conducted, counted and audited the November 2020 Presidential Election," Ralston wrote in his letter to Barron.

"Given the seriousness of this situation and the possible repercussions for our state and nation, it is time we have an independent investigation – once and for all – of the way in which Fulton County conducted, counted and audited the November 2020 Presidential Election."

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have insisted voter fraud in several battleground states, including Georgia, led to President Joe Biden winning the election.

Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes, which was confirmed by multiple recounts and certified by the state.

Also on Thursday, state Sen. Burt Jones, R, sent a letter to committee Chairman Sen. Marty Harbin, R, calling on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to testify about the election results. Jones is a member of the Senate Government Oversight Committee.

Ralston and Jones both referenced recent reports calling into question the final vote tallies. A report last week alleged that nearly 200 absentee ballots were scanned twice, the Examiner said.

Raffensperger last week urged local officials to terminate both Barron and registration chief Ralph Jones for their "continued failures."

"Every time we think we've reached the peak of Fulton’s elections mismanagement issues, more comes to light," the secretary of state told the Daily Caller News Foundation. "I’ve been calling for change in Fulton since day one. Maintaining public confidence in our elections begins in Fulton County."

Earlier this year, the Fulton County Elections Board voted to fire Barron, but the commissioners rejected the termination.

An independent election observer who monitored the November election in Fulton County reported that although the county's election was sloppily handled, no fraud was found, the Examiner said.

Raffensperger opened a probe last month into the handling of paperwork related to the use of drop boxes in Fulton County for the 2020 election.

Rep. Jody Hice, who's challenging Raffensperger for the state's secretary of state position, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" last week that just under 35,000 ballots remained in question from the election, with just 10,000 having been confirmed.

"What you're referencing is people who moved out of the county into another county in Georgia and yet they went back and voted in the county that they moved from," said Hice, R-Ga., who has been endorsed by Trump.