Ga. State Rep. David Clark Proposes 'Trump Mountain'

A state lawmaker has proposed renaming Georgia's Sawnee Mountain to Trump Mountain after President Donald Trump.

State Rep. David Clark, who is running for lieutenant governor, announced the proposal in a Tuesday post on X, calling Trump "one of the most transformative presidents in our nation's history."

Clark said he "introduced a resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County to Trump Mountain to honor his historic legacy of Making America Great Again."

The measure was sponsored by Clark and co-sponsored by three other Republican state lawmakers.

The resolution urges "the appropriate state and local authorities to consider" renaming the mountain in recognition of Trump's "leadership and legacy" and to commemorate a town hall Trump held in Forsyth County during the 2024 presidential campaign.

"Donald J. Trump stands as the most consequential president of the United States for our generation, having fundamentally reshaped American political discourse, governance, economic policy, foreign affairs, and the national debate over constitutional liberties," the resolution states.

It also praises Trump's record on economic growth, energy independence, tax reform, unemployment levels, and judicial appointments.

The resolution describes the 2024 Forsyth County town hall as holding "a unique place in modern American political history" because it focused on female voters and says the event brought national attention to the county and reinforced Georgia's role as a battleground state.

Sawnee Mountain Preserve is a 963-acre recreation area about 40 minutes north of Atlanta.

The preserve overlooks the foothills of the North Georgia mountains and includes a natural rock formation known as the Indian Seats, along with trails, a playground, picnic areas, an amphitheater, and a visitor center.

Forsyth County Manager David McKee issued a statement opposing the resolution, saying county leadership was not consulted.

McKee said that county leadership "would have opposed the motion" and supports preserving the Sawnee name in recognition of the Cherokee Nation.