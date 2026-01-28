WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: georgia | david clark | sawnee mountain | donald trump | 2026 elections

Ga. State Rep. David Clark Proposes 'Trump Mountain'

By    |   Wednesday, 28 January 2026 04:32 PM EST

A state lawmaker has proposed renaming Georgia's Sawnee Mountain to Trump Mountain after President Donald Trump.

State Rep. David Clark, who is running for lieutenant governor, announced the proposal in a Tuesday post on X, calling Trump "one of the most transformative presidents in our nation's history."

Clark said he "introduced a resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County to Trump Mountain to honor his historic legacy of Making America Great Again."

The measure was sponsored by Clark and co-sponsored by three other Republican state lawmakers.

The resolution urges "the appropriate state and local authorities to consider" renaming the mountain in recognition of Trump's "leadership and legacy" and to commemorate a town hall Trump held in Forsyth County during the 2024 presidential campaign.

"Donald J. Trump stands as the most consequential president of the United States for our generation, having fundamentally reshaped American political discourse, governance, economic policy, foreign affairs, and the national debate over constitutional liberties," the resolution states.

It also praises Trump's record on economic growth, energy independence, tax reform, unemployment levels, and judicial appointments.

The resolution describes the 2024 Forsyth County town hall as holding "a unique place in modern American political history" because it focused on female voters and says the event brought national attention to the county and reinforced Georgia's role as a battleground state.

Sawnee Mountain Preserve is a 963-acre recreation area about 40 minutes north of Atlanta.

The preserve overlooks the foothills of the North Georgia mountains and includes a natural rock formation known as the Indian Seats, along with trails, a playground, picnic areas, an amphitheater, and a visitor center.

Forsyth County Manager David McKee issued a statement opposing the resolution, saying county leadership was not consulted.

McKee said that county leadership "would have opposed the motion" and supports preserving the Sawnee name in recognition of the Cherokee Nation.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A state lawmaker has proposed renaming Georgia's Sawnee Mountain to Trump Mountain after President Donald Trump.
georgia, david clark, sawnee mountain, donald trump, 2026 elections
308
2026-32-28
Wednesday, 28 January 2026 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved