George Will: Biden Should Drop Out of 2024 Race

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should bow out of the 2024 presidential election, Washington Post columnist George Will wrote Wednesday in a scathing editorial, saying Biden is "past his prime" and Harris is "unqualified to be considered as his successor."

Will, a conservative known for his staunch opposition to Donald Trump, argued that "even adequacy" is in Biden's past.

Will wrote that Biden's false claim that he signed a student debt forgiveness law was an alarming reminder that he shouldn't seek another term.

He added: "Biden was not merely again embellishing his achievements. This is not just another of his verbal fender benders. There is no less-than-dismaying explanation for his complete confusion. What vote? Who voted?

"It is frightening that Biden does not know, or remember, what he recently did regarding an immensely important policy. He must be presumed susceptible to future episodes of similar bewilderment. He should leave the public stage on Jan. 20, 2025."

Harris, Will added, on a number of issues sounds like "someone giving a book report on a book she has not read."

"The national Democratic Party faces two tests of stewardship: Its imprimatur cannot again be bestowed on either of them. Biden is not just past his prime; even adequacy is in his past. And this is Harris's prime," Will wrote. "In 2024, the Republican Party might present the nation with a presidential nominee whose unfitness has been demonstrated.

"After next Tuesday's sobering election results, Democrats should resolve not to insult and imperil the nation by doing likewise."

Biden has said he will seek reelection.