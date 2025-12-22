Trump Critic Conway Seeks N.Y. House Seat as Dem

George Conway, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and the ex-husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, has filed as a Democrat in a New York congressional race.

He is running for the Manhattan seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

A co-founder of The Lincoln Project, a group of nominal Republicans formed to oppose Trump, George Conway will compete in a crowded Democrat field of at least 10 hopefuls that includes John F. Kennedy grandson Jack Schlossberg and several progressive activists and lawmakers.

Kellyanne Conway helped manage Trump's 2016 presidential bid and then served in the White House as counselor to the president.

George Conway was offered a position in the Trump administration during the president's first term but declined. His relationship with Trump later turned contentious, after he frequently criticized the president, who at times responded by commenting publicly on the Conways' marriage.

The feud escalated as Trump labeled George Conway a "stone cold LOSER & husband from hell," while George Conway referred to Trump as a "fascist." He later published an essay arguing that Trump was "unfit for office."

In her 2022 memoir, "Here's the Deal," Kellyanne Conway described her husband as a former "Trump-loving, MAGA-cap-wearing" supporter who, she wrote, turned against her and their four children during her time in the White House.

She recalled a heated argument over the July 4 weekend in 2019, saying her husband told her she had "ruined" herself and "embarrassed" their family.

"I've embarrassed this family?" Kellyanne Conway purportedly responded. "You abandoned me for Twitter and she's not even hot."

The Conways announced their divorce in March 2023 after 22 years of marriage.

George Conway stepped away from The Lincoln Project in August 2020, announcing he was withdrawing from the anti-Trump group to devote more time to his family.

In addition to Schlossberg, George Conway will also vie against March for Our Lives organizer Cameron Kasky, and Assemblymen Alex Bores and Micah Lasher.

Nadler announced in September he would not seek reelection.