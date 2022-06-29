YouGov Poll: GOP Gains 1 Point on Generic Ballot After Abortion Decision

Democrats might seek to make the midterms a one-issue referendum on abortion, but the latest YouGov polling shows Republicans have gained one point on the generic midterm ballot after the Supreme Court constitutionally kicked the issue of abortion law to the states.

Interactive Polls tweeted the results Wednesday (LV stands for likely voters):

"Generic Congressional Ballot Trends: Before vs After Roe v Wade decision Republicans/Democrats (YouGov, LV)

June 21 poll: 45/41 (R+4)

June 27 poll: 45/40 (R+5) Republicans GAINED 1 Point after SCOTUS Overturned Roe v Wade"

A generic ballot poll question asks likely midterm voters whether they would vote Republican or Democrat in November's congressional general elections, leaving out the specifics of the candidates in the individual races.

"If an election for U.S. Congress were being held today, who would you vote for in the district where you live?" the poll question read.

The YouGov/Economist poll surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults, including 1,359 registered voters and 776 likely midterm voters and contained a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.