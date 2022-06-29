×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: generic | ballot | midterm | gop | yougov | poll

YouGov Poll: GOP Gains 1 Point on Generic Ballot After Abortion Decision

Poll.
Poll (Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 June 2022 01:57 PM EDT

Democrats might seek to make the midterms a one-issue referendum on abortion, but the latest YouGov polling shows Republicans have gained one point on the generic midterm ballot after the Supreme Court constitutionally kicked the issue of abortion law to the states.

Interactive Polls tweeted the results Wednesday (LV stands for likely voters):

"Generic Congressional Ballot Trends: Before vs After Roe v Wade decision

Republicans/Democrats (YouGov, LV)
June 21 poll: 45/41 (R+4)
June 27 poll: 45/40 (R+5)

Republicans GAINED 1 Point after SCOTUS Overturned Roe v Wade"

A generic ballot poll question asks likely midterm voters whether they would vote Republican or Democrat in November's congressional general elections, leaving out the specifics of the candidates in the individual races.

"If an election for U.S. Congress were being held today, who would you vote for in the district where you live?" the poll question read.

The YouGov/Economist poll surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults, including 1,359 registered voters and 776 likely midterm voters and contained a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democrats might seek to make the midterms a one-issue referendum on abortion, but the latest YouGov polling shows Republicans have gained one point on the generic midterm ballot after the Supreme Court ruling last week.
generic, ballot, midterm, gop, yougov, poll
173
2022-57-29
Wednesday, 29 June 2022 01:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved