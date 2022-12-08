First Gen Z Congressman Denied DC Apartment Over 'Really Bad' Credit

The first congressman-elect from Generation Z said on Thursday that he was denied an apartment in Washington, D.C., over his "really bad" credit.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who is set to take the seat of Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., tweeted that he told his potential landlord that his credit was poor as he applied. He was then told it would be "fine" but was ultimately denied.

He said his credit is poor because he "ran up a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half."

Frost said his job as an Uber driver did not pay for the cost of living.

Frost surprised party leaders with his victory in a field crowded with senior political figures. He championed many progressive policies, including ending mass incarceration, demilitarizing the police, and abolishing the death penalty.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also ran as a young progressive in 2018. After being elected, she said she could not afford to rent an apartment in Washington. She reportedly shared a one-bedroom apartment in the Bronx with a friend.