×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gavin newsom | ron desantis | charlie crist | florida

Newsom Makes $100K Donation to DeSantis Challenger

Newsom Makes $100K Donation to DeSantis Challenger
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 25 August 2022 05:13 PM EDT

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday donated $100,000 to the gubernatorial campaign of Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., the Democratic nominee running against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor. I'm pledging $100k right now to @CharlieCrist. Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida?" Newsom wrote in a tweet.

He later said at a press conference: "I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies. We want to ask what my way is in life. And I don't like bullies. I don't like people that demean people. I don't like people that talk down to people. I didn't like what DeSantis said about [Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Adviser to the President Dr. Anthony] Fauci the other day."

Newsom previously released an ad on TV stations in Florida criticizing DeSantis, saying that freedom "is under attack in your state."

He adds in the clip, "I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love."

DeSantis hit back at a press conference, saying that "I can just tell you this, I was born and raised in this state, and until the last few years I rarely if ever saw a California license plate in the state of Florida. You now see a lot of them. I can tell you if you go to California you ain't seeing very many Florida license plates."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday donated $100,000 to the gubernatorial campaign of Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., the Democratic nominee running against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
gavin newsom, ron desantis, charlie crist, florida
268
2022-13-25
Thursday, 25 August 2022 05:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved