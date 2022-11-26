×
Tags: gavin newsom | president | joe biden | 2024

Newsom: I Won't Challenge Biden in '24

US President Joe Biden is greeted by California Governor Gavin Newsom as he disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, November 3, 2022, during a 4-day campaign trip ahead of next week's midterm elections. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 26 November 2022 12:33 PM EST

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom will not challenge President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential Democratic nomination.

"I've told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady," Newsom told Politico, adding that he "enthusiastically" supports Biden running again and believes he could "beat" former President Donald Trump "again."

Still, Biden, who turned 80 on Sunday, has made no formal announcements about a reelection campaign but has said he intends to run. According to CBS News, early exit polls conducted on Nov. 8 showed two-thirds of voters opposed Biden running in 2024.

When asked by CNN's Don Lemon in June if Biden "has the stamina, physically and mentally" to run in 2024, a laughing White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded, "Don, you're asking me this question? ... I can't even keep up with him ... That is not a question that we should be even asking. Just look at the work that he does."

