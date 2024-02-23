Gov. Newsom: Haley One of Dems' Better Surrogates

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday referred to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as one of the Democratic Party's top surrogates as she challenges Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

"She's one of our better surrogates, so I hope she stays in. I hope she does well tomorrow — at least well enough," Newsom said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, referring to the Republican South Carolina presidential primary Saturday, after being asked whether Haley or Trump had a better chance against President Joe Biden in November.

"She's spot on, on 99% of it," he said regarding Haley's political attacks against Trump. "So I'm enjoying this primary. And I hope it continues, so I wish her luck.

"But, look, Trump's the nominee. We all know that. You know that. Everybody out there knows that."

"Nikki [has] actually gone very far left," Trump said Friday during a rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina, that aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "Because of her Democrat donors, she's working for Democrat donors; and all she's trying to do is inflict pain on us so they can win in November. We're not going to let that happen."

In the FiveThirtyEight polling average, Trump had a 61.7% to 34.1% lead over Haley on the eve of the primary.

"The polls are suggestive she's going to get walloped tomorrow," Newsom said. "Then she'll make a case, I guess, just to continue in this. But I have no problem of her continuing as long as she wishes, because I think she's making a good case against Trump."