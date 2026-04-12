Newsom Falls Short of Urging Swalwell to Quit Governor's Race

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday addressed mounting allegations of sexual misconduct against fellow Democrat Eric Swalwell, calling the claims "deeply troubling" but stopping short of urging the congressman to withdraw from the state's gubernatorial race or resign from office, the New York Post reported.

"As we continue to learn more, these allegations from multiple sources are deeply troubling and must be taken seriously," Newsom's office said in a statement.

The governor's office did not respond to questions about whether Swalwell should exit the race or step down from Congress.

The statement follows accusations from four women who alleged sexual misconduct by Swalwell, including claims of rape.

The allegations also include claims of sending unsolicited explicit images and engaging in sexual encounters under disputed circumstances.

Swalwell has denied all allegations.

The claims have prompted swift backlash from Democrat leaders and political allies. Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she urged Swalwell to end his campaign and called for a formal investigation.

Several Democrat gubernatorial candidates have also condemned Swalwell, with some calling for his resignation.

Former state lawmaker Ian Calderon, who previously exited the race and endorsed Swalwell, reversed course and demanded he step down.

"Eric Swalwell must immediately suspend his campaign and resign from Congress," Calderon said, adding that California voters "deserve leaders who uphold the highest standards of integrity."

Labor unions, advocacy groups, and political supporters have begun withdrawing endorsements, while key allies in Congress, including Rep. Jimmy Gomez, have distanced themselves and called for Swalwell to leave the race.

The issue has also raised questions about Swalwell's standing in Congress, where some lawmakers are reportedly considering efforts to expel him.

Newsom's limited response reflects his broader approach to the 2026 governor's race, in which he has declined to endorse a candidate despite concerns that a crowded Democrat field could divide support.