Newsom Mocks Trump's All-Caps Style Amid Redistricting Effort

By    |   Saturday, 16 August 2025 02:21 PM EDT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is mocking President Donald Trump's all-caps communication style amid a heated redistricting effort in Texas.  

In a Tuesday X post, Newsom trolled the president as "DONALD 'TACO' TRUMP" and suggested California would "DRAW NEW, MORE BEAUTIFUL MAPS."

"THEY WILL BE HISTORIC AS THEY WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY (DEMS TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!)," Newsom added.

"BIG PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH POWERFUL DEMS AND GAVIN NEWSOM — YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR — THAT WILL BE DEVASTATING FOR 'MAGA.' THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GN."

When asked about the post, Newsom told reporters: "I'm just following his example. If you have issues with what I'm putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns with what he's putting out as president.

"To the extent it's gotten some attention, I'm pleased. But I think the deeper question is: How have we allowed the normalization of his tweets, Truth Social posts over the course of the last many years to go without similar scrutiny and notice?" he added.

Newsom on Thursday said his state will hold a Nov. 4 special election to seek approval of redrawn districts intended to give Democrats five more U.S. House seats in the fight for control of Congress.

California is the first Democrat-led state to wade into a brewing national redistricting fight after Trump urged Texas Republicans to draw new maps to maintain the party's slim U.S. House majority after the 2026 midterm elections.

The Texas plan was temporarily stalled when minority Democrats left the state to stop the Legislature from passing any bills, but some lawmakers said they'll return to Texas now that California is moving forward with its counter act.

Both parties hope to add five seats for their side.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


California Gov. Gavin Newsom is mocking President Donald Trump's all-caps communication style amid a heated redistricting effort in Texas.
