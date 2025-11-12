Fmr Newsom Aide Indicted on Public Corruption Charges

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's former chief of staff was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday on charges including conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, obstruction of justice, filing false tax returns, and making false statements, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced Wednesday.

The 23-count indictment of political consultant Dana Williamson, 53, of Carmichael, California, was unsealed following her arrest earlier in the day.

"This is a crucial step in an ongoing political corruption investigation that began more than three years ago," Grant said in a statement.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to protect the people of California from political corruption."

Prosecutors allege that between February 2022 and September 2024, Williamson and others diverted roughly $225,000 from a dormant political campaign to an associate's personal use.

The money was allegedly routed through multiple business entities and disguised as pay for a no-show job.

The indictment also accuses Williamson of creating false, backdated contracts after receiving a subpoena in January 2024 concerning Paycheck Protection Program loans tied to her business.

Investigators say Williamson filed false tax returns claiming more than $1 million in improper business deductions for personal expenses, including private jet travel, luxury hotels, home furnishings, designer handbags, and payments to friends and family for no-show jobs.

When questioned by FBI agents about the alleged diversion of campaign funds and falsified contracts, Williamson allegedly made false statements during the investigation.

Williamson was scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Two others were also charged in related cases unsealed the same day.

"This case is the result of three years of relentless investigative work," Sid Patel, special agent in charge of the FBI's Sacramento office, said in a statement.

"The FBI will remain vigilant in uncovering fraud and corruption."

This case stems from a multiyear investigation conducted by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation.

If convicted, Williamson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of bank and wire fraud, five years for obstruction and false statements, and three years for filing false tax returns.

She was Newsom's top aide from 2022 to 2024.