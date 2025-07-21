WATCH TV LIVE

Newsom Lands $500K for Migrant Defense Group

Monday, 21 July 2025 04:59 PM EDT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has solicited a $500,000 donation to a nonprofit group that aims to help migrants who face deportation or are being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to a database of "behested payments" in California, Newsom, a Democrat, secured a $500,000 donation from the James Irvine Foundation, a nonprofit based in the Golden State that provides grants to other groups, to the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, which provides legal representation and social services to immigrants and their families. 

The move comes after Newsom has taken steps to distance himself from liberal immigration policies, saying in a recent interview that he’s "happy to advocate for eliminating sanctuary" policies that protect immigrants.

Newsom previously solicited $110,000 for Immigrant Legal Defense, a group that provides legal services for immigrants and advocates "abolishing immigration detention and reimagining the U.S. immigration system entirely" from the Stuart Foundation this past February.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


