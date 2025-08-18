WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gavin newsom | california | homeless | trump | los angeles | national guard

Newsom Touts Homeless Decline, Hits WH for Encampment Crackdown

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 05:06 PM EDT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday celebrated a statewide decline in the homeless population while attacking President Donald Trump for cracking down on encampments.

The governor's office noted in a press release that cities and counties across the state have reported "reductions in unsheltered homelessness" and credits the governor's "support of local government efforts and state investments" for the improvement.

According to Newsom's office, Kings County and Contra Costa County have seen the largest reduction at just over 25%, while Los Angeles, San Diego, and other major cities and counties have seen homelessness drop by more than 5%.

The press release also slapped Trump for ordering National Guard troops "to arbitrarily rouse and bulldoze encampments — without providing help and support to people experiencing homelessness."

Newsom said in the statement, "I have been clear that I expect every community to address encampments and help get people off the streets and the support they need. My administration has provided unprecedented support."

He added, "Addressing encampments means more than just sweeping them up, which is why California has developed a comprehensive and effective approach to end the mental health epidemic, create more shelter, and support our communities to get people into a safe home."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


