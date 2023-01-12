Home Appliance Expert: Dems' Crusade Against Gas Stoves Lacks Substance

Jill Notini, vice president of communications and marketing for the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, said the Democrats' recent crusade against gas stoves has no substance or science behind it.

"We've heard the outcry of the [proposed] ban," Notini told Newsmax Thursday evening while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Is your range safe? Absolutely. We know that our products either meet or exceed the industry standards that exist today," said Notini.

She later added: "There needs to be a lot more research. There needs to be research and testing of real-world products that exist in the market today — and used in real-life conditions."

A recent study from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that gas stoves could face new emissions standards, or even be banned, because of a possible link to indoor air pollutants and childhood asthma.

However, Steve Milloy, a former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official with the Trump administration, posted the following rebuttal tweet on Tuesday:

"Sorry, @USCPSC, your new study does NOT link gas stoves w/asthma in kids:

1. No children studied in new 'study.'

2. Results not statistically significant.

3. Asthma = allergic disease, but gas stoves emit no allergens."

"This has a lot with the movement to electrification across the country. The science is not there to support these health claims," noted Notini, referencing the Democrats' green-energy movement.

When asked if indoors cooking, without proper ventilation, can produce pollutants in the air, Notini said, "We know the cooking process ... creates heat, it creates odors, it creates charring and burning, and we can see the flames, or smoke coming off hard food. ... We also know that occurs with either gas or electric cooking."

Simply put, Notini said that federal agencies should conduct future studies with all types of cooking technologies — "not just the effects on gas" stoves.

"You, me, and 40% of Americans love their gas appliances. I couldn't imagine cooking without mine," said Notini, after Newsmax posted a graphic on how 76% of American restaurants and 35% of households use gas stove ranges.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!