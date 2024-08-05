WATCH TV LIVE

US DOJ Calls Ruling That Says Google Had Illegal Search Monopoly a Historic Win

(Dreamstime)

Monday, 05 August 2024 04:34 PM EDT

A federal judge's ruling on Monday that Google has an illegal monopoly over online search holds the company accountable and marks an historic win, the U.S. Justice Department said.

"This victory against Google is an historic win for the American people," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Google broke the law with monopolistic behavior over online search and related advertising, a federal judge ruled on Monday, the first victory for U.S. antitrust authorities who have filed several lawsuits challenging Big Tech's market dominance.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


