Greenberg Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Charges

Exterior view of the United States Court House in Orlando, Florida. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 17 May 2021 11:11 AM

Florida politician Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty Monday to six of the nearly three dozen charges he faced, including sex trafficking of a minor, in an appearance federal court in Orlando.

He also admitted that he had paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and other men, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a plea deal.

Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector, is a friend of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who is also being looked into by federal authorities in relation to this case. Gaetz was not mentioned in the plea agreement or during the court hearing.

But Greenberg’s cooperation may escalate Gaetz's potential legal and political liability.

Gaetz has denied all accusations of wrongdoing and has said repeatedly he will not resign from Congress.

A spokesman for the congressman has said Gaetz “never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex.”

This report contains material from The Associated Press.

