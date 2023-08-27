Fulton County's Charges Against Trump Face Pivotal Monday Test

In a significant legal development, Fulton County's District Attorney, Fani Willis, is poised to unveil the initial intricacies of her sprawling anti-racketeering case. This case targets former President Donald Trump; his erstwhile White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows; and 17 other co-defendants.

The unveiling is scheduled for a federal court hearing on Monday morning.

This legal proceeding bears historical weight, as it signifies the inaugural instance in which substantive legal arguments will grace the courtroom stage concerning the four distinct criminal cases brought forward against Donald Trump within the current year. This event is expected to shed light on the intricate legal maneuvers and strategies that both the prosecution and defense will employ as the legal saga unfolds, as reported by CNN.

Commencing at 10 a.m. EDT, the focus of the hearing revolves around Meadows' petition to transfer his case to federal jurisdiction, with the additional possibility of its dismissal. Nevertheless, the scope of this legal juncture extends well beyond its surface facets; it can morph into a condensed trial-like scenario that could significantly shape the trajectory of Fulton County's legal pursuit against the former commander in chief.

Expected during the hearing is Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' anticipatory outline of the forthcoming litigation aimed at the 19 co-defendants. This strategic move aims to engrave onto the public record a glimpse of her evidentiary arsenal and the legal rationales underpinning her contention that Trump and his confederates transgressed legal boundaries in their alleged endeavors to coerce Georgia election officials into tampering with the 2020 electoral outcomes.

Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state who received a pivotal January 2021 call from Trump imploring him to unearth the votes necessary to overturn the election outcome, has been served with a subpoena to provide testimony. Joining him in this legal summons are an investigator from his office and two legal practitioners who were in attendance during the call.

Preliminary Moves in Transition to Federal Court

Among numerous co-defendants, Meadows has initiated the process of transferring their respective cases from the jurisdiction of Georgia's state court to the federal arena. It is anticipated that Trump will follow suit by presenting a comparable motion.

Those who have already taken this route are defendants such as former Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer and Cathy Latham, who assumed the role of an alternate elector. Their rationale for such actions hinges on the assertion that their activities were undertaken under the direction of Trump.

Meadows asserts that the charges against him in Georgia merit dismissal on the grounds of a federal immunity claim. This claim, which finds application under specific circumstances, extends protection to individuals who face prosecution or legal action for purported activities conducted in the capacity of the U.S. government or intrinsically linked to their federal roles.

Despite the challenges in transferring his case, Meadows finds himself in a distinct position within Willis' legal framework, as noted by Steve Vladeck, a legal analyst for CNN and a professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

"Folks should be wary of this being a bellwether," Vladeck said, describing the dispute instead as an "opening salvo in what is going to be a long and complicated series of procedural fights."

Should U.S. District Judge Steve Jones accede to Meadows' petition, or another defendant's, to transfer the legal proceedings to federal jurisdiction, it does not necessarily spell the demise of Willis' case. Several factors come into play.

Firstly, the extent to which Meadows' co-defendants would opt to align themselves with his bid to transition to the federal realm remains uncertain. Furthermore, even if Jones acknowledges Meadows' contention that his case merits federal adjudication, such an acknowledgment does not inherently signify the judge's endorsement of Meadows' plea for dismissing charges levied against him.

The Matters Under the Judge's Contemplation

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the judge's considerations comprehensively assess the legal, procedural, and contextual facets surrounding the transfer request and its implications for the ongoing legal proceedings.

Jurisdictional Shift: The central issue pertains to the request to transfer the case from a state court to the federal jurisdiction. The judge will assess the legitimacy and basis of this request, evaluating its alignment with legal statutes and precedents.

Co-Defendant Alignment: The judge will weigh whether Meadows' co-defendants express concurrence with the motion to move to federal court. The presence or absence of unanimous consensus among the defendants could influence the decision.

Legal Arguments: The judge will delve into the legal arguments presented by Meadows and other parties involved. This includes evaluating claims' validity, such as federal immunity and jurisdictional advantages in the federal court.

Implications for the Case: The judge will consider the potential consequences of granting the transfer request. This involves assessing how the case dynamics might evolve in the federal and state courts.

Precedent and Preceding Cases: Past legal cases with similar transfer requests, relevant legal precedents, and the interpretation of applicable laws will be considered to ensure consistency and adherence to legal standards.

Public Interest and Fair Proceedings: The judge will assess whether the transfer aligns with notions of justice, fairness, and the public's best interest, considering the complexities and sensitivities of the case.

Potential for Dismissal: While the transfer request is pivotal, the judge's evaluation will extend beyond this to scrutinize the grounds for dismissing the charges against Meadows in his arguments.

Though a customary occurrence in civil litigations directed at present and past federal officials, such proceedings remain exceedingly infrequent in criminal scenarios, according to legal analysts who conversed with CNN. This rarity underscores that Judge Jones will chart a course through legally uncharted waters.

"This is just that rare case where there is just not a lot of law," Vladeck said.

Underpinned by the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, Meadows asserts that the federal court should dismiss the charges against him. This argument rests on the premise that the alleged conduct giving rise to the charges falls within his duties as a prominent White House adviser to Trump.

"If Mr. Meadows had absented himself from Oval Office meetings or refused to arrange meetings or calls between the president and governmental leaders, that would have affected his ability to provide the close and confidential advice that a chief of staff is supposed to provide," stated a legal submission authored by Meadows' legal team.

Apart from Meadows' involvement in the Raffensperger call, Willis has drawn attention to additional purported actions within the alleged racketeering conspiracy. These actions encompass Meadows' unanticipated presence during an Atlanta election audit and a reported request from Meadows and Trump to a White House representative seeking the preparation of a memorandum outlining strategies to impede the congressional certification vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

"In order to prevail, Meadows has to convince the court that when he was banging on the audit door, he wasn't representing the private interests of Donald Trump," said Lee Kovarsky, a University of Texas law professor and expert in the removal statute.

Willis relies on the Hatch Act in her counterargument to Meadows' submissions. This federal statute restricts government officials from using their federal positions for political endeavors, encompassing activities aligned with campaigns. Willis asserts that Meadows' participation in the campaign to influence Georgia election officials constitutes a breach of his permissible actions as a federal officer. Consequently, she contends that this precludes him from asserting the defense of federal immunity.

The Hatch Act framing is a "nice way of illustrating that he was acting outside the scope of his official duties," Kovarsky said, noting that Willis is not required to establish Meadows' contravention of the federal statute to attain success in her argument.

Willis' submissions in the ongoing dispute serve as a preemptive measure, potentially foreshadowing her stance against Trump and any prospective efforts he might undertake to assert analogous contentions.

"An evaluation of the actions named in the indictment makes clear that all of them were intended to 'interfere with or affect' the presidential election in Georgia and elsewhere in order to somehow transform Mr. Trump from an unsuccessful candidate into a successful one," the district attorney's office said. "The activities are precisely the type which other courts have already determined to be 'unofficial' and therefore beyond the color of the defendant's office."

Crucial Witnesses Poised for Potential Testimonies

Jones, an appointee of Barack Obama, has demonstrated a preference for maintaining order while simultaneously giving due consideration to Meadows' assertions, as assessed by Vladeck. The judge's prior directives closely adhered to pertinent statutes and legal precedents, reflecting his propensity for streamlined proceedings.

The judge is "by the book, which includes quickly and quietly," Vladeck said.

Nonetheless, the forthcoming hearing holds the potential for disclosures, as Willis appears to be orchestrating the testimony of numerous witnesses about the alleged pressure exerted by Trump and Meadows upon Georgia's election officials. In addition to Raffensperger, Willis summoned Frances Watson, the former chief investigator within the Georgia secretary of state's office. Notably, per the grand jury indictment, Meadows coordinated a conversation between Trump and Watson, alongside texting Watson directly, proffering campaign financing to hasten the ballot review in Fulton County. Willis further issued subpoenas to two legal practitioners present on the Trump-Raffensperger phone call as representatives of Trump: Kurt Hilbert and Alex Kaufman.

"The central question is: Were Meadows and Trump acting in the context of ... their federal positions or were they just candidates for office or campaign staff acting in the state of Georgia?" said Elliot Williams, a CNN legal analyst and former Justice Department official. "Raffensperger will come to testify as to, 'Maybe I actually think these guys were acting on behalf of the campaign, not the presidency.'"