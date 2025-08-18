WATCH TV LIVE

Injunction Blocks Trump FTC From Investigating Watchdog Media Matters

Elon Musk looks on
Elon Musk (AP)

Monday, 18 August 2025 04:39 PM EDT

A federal judge has issued an injunction preventing the Trump administration's Federal Trade Commission from investigating Media Matters for America, the liberal media watchdog group that had alleged the spread of hate speech on X since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform.

U.S. District Court Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan ruled Friday that the FTC's probe of Media Matters, "purportedly to investigate an advertiser boycott concerning social media platforms," represents a clear violation of the group's freedom of speech.

"It should alarm all Americans when the government retaliates against individuals or organizations for engaging in constitutionally protected public debate," Sooknanan wrote.

Even before the FTC got involved, Media Matters has been defending itself against a lawsuit by Musk following the organization's November 2023 story that, following Musk's purchase of the social media site once known as Twitter, antisemitic posts and other offensive content were appearing next to advertisements there.

Sooknanan said the injunction halting any FTC probe was merited because Media Matters is likely to succeed on its claim that the FTC is being used to retaliate against it for a critical article on a Trump supporter.

There was no immediate comment from an FTC spokesman.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

