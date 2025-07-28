French PM Bayrou Slams Trade Deal: 'Submission'

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Monday slammed the trade deal between the United States and the European Union, saying the EU resigned itself "to submission."

"It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, united to affirm their values and defend their interests, resolves to submission," Bayrou said on X.

The deal, agreed to on Sunday, sets a 15% tariff on most goods, staving off higher import duties on both sides.

"It was a very interesting negotiation. I think it's going to be great for both parties," President Donald Trump said after he met with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

The agreement, he said, was "a good deal for everybody" and "a giant deal with lots of countries."

Von der Leyen said the deal "will bring stability, it will bring predictability, that's very important for our businesses on both sides of the Atlantic."

French President Emmanuel Macron has been silent on the deal while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were quick to welcome the agreement.