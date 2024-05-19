Fleitz to Newsmax: U.S. Must 'Stand Up to Evil,' Support Israel

President Joe Biden spends more time criticizing Israel’s war strategy against Hamas than reacting to the brutal deaths of Israeli hostages captured by the terrorists, former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Sunday.

In an interview on "Wake Up America Weekend," Fleitz, who served on the National Security Council during the Trump administration, insisted the United States must “stand up to evil” and antisemitism.

“Israel is at war with Hamas right now because of this genocidal Hamas attack” on Israel Oct. 7, 2023, Fleitz said, “and now we're seeing the results of this attack that the media doesn't want to talk about.”

“I'm just disgusted that Joe Biden has spent more time criticizing the Israeli government, calling for Israel to agree to a cease-fire,” Fleitz said. “Where is his reaction to the bodies of these hostages” recently found, he asked.

“Some of them died in the initial attack, some of them probably died because they were mistreated in these underground tunnels,” Fleitz continued. “This is a horror and there's no easy answer for it, and you can see how it's dividing Israel right now. There's people who want to end the war. They want the hostages out.”

Fleitz noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been “pretty clear” and “does not want to leave Gaza until it's demilitarized.”

“He [does not] want to make the mistake that Israel made in 2005 when it pulled out and Hamas made Gaza into basically a terrorist base of operations,” Fleitz said of Netanyahu’s strategy.

But according to Fleitz, a new pier off the coast of Gaza to bring aid into the war-torn region without sending in U.S. troops “is a public relations stunt by Biden so he can claim he’s doing something.”

“That's what weak politicians like to do — they just want to say they're doing something when they give a campaign speech,” Fleitz charged.

Fleitz also lashed out at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, saying it “looks the other way” when its money winds up being used by “Hamas for terrorist activities.”

“That's just par for the course for the United Nations, and it's why the Trump administration withdrew from UNRWA,” he asserted. “Now maybe there's a way for us to resume payments for UNRWA if it would reform. But it hasn't reformed.

"We know that … at best, it looks the other way for their money going to Hamas for terrorist activities, for terrorist tunnels being built near Hamas at facilities.”

Fleitz charged that UNRWA “is helping train young children in Gaza to hate Israel and to hate Jews.”

“We know that this is just par for the course for the U.N.,” he said, insisting “it's essential that every major country stop funding UNRWA as soon as possible.”

