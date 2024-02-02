Fleitz to Newsmax: Iran-Backed Attack on US Military Needs 'Overwhelming' Response

Former CIA analyst and chief of staff at the National Security Council Fred Fleitz on Monday blasted the lack of U.S. action after a deadly drone attack on military service members — demanding a "credible and overwhelming American response."

In an interview on Newsmax’s Newsline, Fleitz, a senior fellow at America First Policy Institute, lamented the inaction after the Jan. 28 attack by Iran-backed militants in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.

"The attack that killed three U.S. service members happened early Sunday. Here we are Friday afternoon. Nothing has happened," he said.

"We need a credible and overwhelming American response, American retaliation for the deaths of these soldiers," he demanded.

"This delay and these press pieces where we say what we're going to attack — The Wall Street Journal reported that the U. S plans to attack Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel in Syria," he pointed out. "Well you can be sure they have all left or they're hiding in hospitals and schools.

"So this delay, all this talk, it just makes their credibility even worse. It undermines deterrence, and I think whatever we do, it's not going to stop these attacks on U.S. forces."

Fleitz also dismissed the so-called Biden Doctrine, calling it "Bidenomics for foreign policy."

"It makes no sense whatsoever, and [President Joe] Biden is pushing something that he can sell to his progressive left — that he's doing something that is being tough with Israel, is trying to stand up for the Palestinians," he said.

"We should be standing with Israel right now," he asserted. "We should be talking about the hostages, not making it harder for Israel to defend its security."

Fleitz also doubted the Biden administration push for a "demilitarized" Palestinian state.

"Palestinians are never going to disarm, and Hamas will insist that it is in the leadership of the new Palestinian state," he argued, adding it "would probably win free elections for that state and Israel has ruled this out."

"It's going to cause a real problems for U.S./Israeli relations and it is going to isolate Israel really, really much further," Fleitz insisted. "It's very irresponsible by this administration."