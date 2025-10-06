Frank Bisignano Named CEO of IRS

Frank Bisignano will serve as chief executive officer of the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Monday.

Bisignano will oversee daily IRS operations while continuing in his role as commissioner of the Social Security Administration, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Frank is a businessman with an exceptional track record of driving growth and efficiency in the private and now public sector," Bessent said.

“Under his leadership at the SSA, he has already made important and substantial progress, and we are pleased that he will bring this expertise to the IRS as we sharpen our focus on collections, privacy, and customer service in order to deliver better outcomes for hardworking Americans.”

Bisignano will report to Bessent, who is also serving as acting commissioner of the IRS, the department said.

Before joining SSA, Bisignano was chairman and CEO of Fiserv, a financial services and payment technology company. Bisignano was J.P. Morgan Chase's co-chief operating officer and chief executive of its mortgage banking unit in the 2000s. He also held several leadership roles at Citigroup, the statement said.