Twitter Not Impressed With Running Ability of Miami Mayor Suarez

By    |   Wednesday, 05 July 2023 02:02 PM EDT

Miami Mayor and Republican presidential hopeful Francis Suarez, who is an avid runner, has boasted on Twitter about running a 5K race in just under 25 minutes. But people on Twitter and other runners have called him out for his showing, themessenger.com reported.

Suarez ran the Fifth Season 5K in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and later shared his race results Tuesday in a tweet: "Name another presidential candidate who can place 6th in a 5K with a 24 and a half minute run time. Go."

Some followers replied by tweeting "Chris Christie," the former New Jersey governor who is also in the running for the Republican nod.

Other people tweeted: "Jerry Nadler could do this faster in a rascal scooter," and "not that impressive if you're a runner" while another wrote, "That's an 8 minute mile," and urged the mayor to "Be better."

Yet another commented: "We cannot be out here bragging about 7:50 pace, in a 5K much less."

"You don't actually have to 'run' when running for president," commented a different user. "Run is a homonym (you'll have to look up what that means as well likely) in this case."

Other users simply pointed out 6th place was not first place — or as one person put it, "fifth loser."

Suarez, 45, released a campaign video titled "I'm Running," which showed him jogging around Miami.

Cuban-born Suarez joins former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis as the third declared Republican candidate from Florida running to replace President Joe Biden.

Suarez could be hampered by his acknowledgment he did not vote for Trump in either the 2016 or 2020 election, Politico noted. 

Politico also questioned whether Suarez can raise enough unique donors to qualify for Republican debates scheduled for later this summer.

Wednesday, 05 July 2023 02:02 PM
