Twitter Not Impressed With Running Ability of Miami Mayor Suarez

Miami Mayor and Republican presidential hopeful Francis Suarez, who is an avid runner, has boasted on Twitter about running a 5K race in just under 25 minutes. But people on Twitter and other runners have called him out for his showing, themessenger.com reported.

Suarez ran the Fifth Season 5K in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and later shared his race results Tuesday in a tweet: "Name another presidential candidate who can place 6th in a 5K with a 24 and a half minute run time. Go."

Some followers replied by tweeting "Chris Christie," the former New Jersey governor who is also in the running for the Republican nod.

Other people tweeted: "Jerry Nadler could do this faster in a rascal scooter," and "not that impressive if you're a runner" while another wrote, "That's an 8 minute mile," and urged the mayor to "Be better."

Yet another commented: "We cannot be out here bragging about 7:50 pace, in a 5K much less."