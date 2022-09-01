RNC Chair McDaniel: Oz, Not Fetterman Right for Pa.

Pennsylvanians have a stark choice at the ballot box this November.

As voters in the Keystone State and across the country struggle with skyrocketing prices, violent crime, and an energy crisis, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is hiding from voters and backing policies that will kneecap Pennsylvania’s energy industry and put criminals over law-abiding citizens.

Meanwhile, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz will fight to lower prices, make our communities safe, and unleash Pennsylvania’s full energy potential.

Joe Biden and the Democrats have failed at every turn over the past year and a half, and a vote for Fetterman is a vote for the failed Biden agenda.

Instead of speaking to voters on the campaign trail like Dr. Oz, Fetterman hides behind a screen hoping to tweet his way into a Senate seat, ignoring Dr. Oz’s invitations to debate.

Why?

Because he doesn’t want to face real questions from Pennsylvanians and the media and isn’t prepared to step onto the national stage.

He’s not genuine: despite his contrived working-class image, this is a man whose entire life has been bankrolled by his father.

That’s right — the career politician in the Carhartt jacket spent decades cashing checks worth tens of thousands of dollars from his wealthy parents.

Then there’s his agenda, some of which would make Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., blush.

Even after drug overdoses killed more than 100,000 Americans in 2021, Fetterman believes that taxpayer-funded drug dens should come to a neighborhood near you.

As violent crime in Democratically-run cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh skyrockets, Fetterman wants to release one-third of the prison population because, in his words, "everyone is safer or better off" with more convicts on the streets.

That’s just part of his history of being soft-on-crime: Fetterman wants to reduce sentences for violent criminals and once voted to free a convicted murderer who killed an 18-year-old for money to buy heroin.

In fact, as chair of the Pennsylvania state Board of Pardons, Fetterman voted to release more criminals sentenced to life in prison than any other member of the panel.

There’s a reason that more than a dozen sheriffs from across Pennsylvania have raised the alarm about this soft-on-crime radical.

However, Fetterman does approve of one form of policing — the kind he does himself.

In 2013, while serving as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, he chased down an innocent Black male jogger with a shotgun, holding him at gunpoint.

When asked about the implications of a white mayor almost shooting a Black constituent, he shrugged it off, claiming he "did the right thing."

These days he’s traded the shotgun for a Twitter account where he spends most of his time tweeting instead of actually speaking to voters.

Meanwhile, as gas prices continue to strain our budgets and American families struggle to make ends meet in the midst of historic inflation, Fetterman is actively seeking to make the economy worse.

He supports Democrats’ radical "Bidenflation Scam" bill, which will raise taxes on workers making as little as $20,000 a year and increase IRS audits on small businesses and working families.

He wants to destroy Pennsylvania’s crucial energy industry, having described fracking as "a stain" on the Keystone State, saying: "I don’t support fracking at all, I never have."

A ban on fracking in Pennsylvania — which Fetterman signed a pledge to enact — would kill a total of 609,000 Pennsylvania jobs while taking $261 billion out of the state’s economy.

These are good, solid middle-class jobs — the kind of jobs Fetterman never had to get.

After all, why work a real job when you can just ask your parents for money and take a cushy taxpayer-funded salary in exchange for supporting criminals and trying to destroy the economy?

With economic priorities like Fetterman’s, it’s no surprise the Keystone State is tied for the seventh highest unemployment rate in the nation under the failed leadership of the adminstration of Gov. Tom Wolf, D-Pa.

Thankfully, Pennsylvanians have an excellent alternative in Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Unlike Fetterman, Dr. Oz works — he’s a globally renowned surgeon who holds 13 major medical patents.

Unlike Fetterman, Dr. Oz respects voters enough to campaign and hear their concerns firsthand. Unlike Fetterman, Dr. Oz would not support raising your taxes during a recession and wants to cut costs and keep money in your pocket.

And unlike Fetterman, Dr. Oz supports our police and will fight for safer communities.

Pennsylvania, the choice is clear. Send Dr. Oz to the Senate this November. Fetterman will be fine — the 53-year-old has mom and dad’s allowance to fall back on.

Ronna McDaniel has been chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) since 2017. Previously, she was chair of the Michigan GOP (2015-2017).