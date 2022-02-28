×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | Ukraine | foreign minister | dmytro kuleba | secretary of state | antony blinken

Ukraine Foreign Minister: US Promises More Help to Resist Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks before the united national security council
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images)

Monday, 28 February 2022 08:01 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had offered his country, which is under attack from its neighbor Russia, more support in the form of sanctions and weapons.

"In our call, Secretary Blinken affirmed that the U.S. support for Ukraine remains unfaltering," Kuleba said on Twitter. "I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia's assault we need more sanctions and weapons. Secretary assured me of both. We coordinated further steps."

Washington has already implemented a range of sanctions in concert with other Western allies to limit Russia's access to overseas funds, investment or technology in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

The United States drew from its stocks to supply Ukraine with weaponry in the fall of 2021 and again in December, and on Friday, President Joe Biden instructed his State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from U.S. stocks.

But Washington has firmly declined a Ukrainian request for the West to impose a no-fly zone to shield Ukraine from Russian air strikes – a step that would bring Western forces into direct conflict with the Russian military.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had offered his country, which is under attack from its neighbor Russia, more support in the form of sanctions and weapons.
foreign minister, dmytro kuleba, secretary of state, antony blinken, aid
198
2022-01-28
Monday, 28 February 2022 08:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved