Flynn: Durham Calls Out Probe That Never Should Have Been

Gen. Michael Flynn, an ally of former President Donald Trump, issued the following statement with the release of the Durham report:

"Today, special counsel John Durham released his report on his findings regarding the FBI’s investigation into the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy. The result is striking. There never was any basis to investigate President Trump, me, or anyone else in the Trump campaign over fake claims of Russian collusion — claims that were a fiction invented by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and pursued by a weaponized and politicized FBI and Department of Justice. This was not just a crime against President Trump, my family, and me, but also against the American people and our constitutional system of government. It must never be allowed to happen again.

"This report provides further vindication that the FBI investigation that targeted and persecuted me and my family should have never occurred. While I appreciate the further vindication explained in this report, thanks to the dedicated work from John Durham and his team, I am still angered that this ever was allowed to happen in the first place. The American people were robbed of millions of taxpayer dollars due to this hoax meant to target President Trump, me, and our supporters. My family and I were attacked for years due to lies. Where do we go for justice? How do I get those lost years of my life back? This is why I have sued the Department of Justice — there must be accountability if our constitutional republic is to survive. The FBI dragged my name through the mud for years despite the entire basis of their investigation being built on a lie. A lie that they knew about.

"Notably, the report emphatically states that the FBI never had any type of evidence that I engaged in any conspiracy with Russia. The FBI instead apparently went forward with their investigation because I was a member of the Trump campaign who had visited Russia. The FBI opened this fraudulent investigation against me and the Trump campaign despite providing no defensive briefings, either before or after they opened the investigation, to President Trump or anyone in the campaign. Importantly, the report emphasized on page sixty-six that the investigations into me and others in the Trump campaign “had not resulted in the collection of any inculpatory information.”

"The report itself provides evidence that the FBI had insufficient, predicate intelligence to open an investigation, that the FBI did not properly analyze any information, and that the FBI had a biased predisposition to open an investigation. We need to restore accountability in this country before it is too late. We cannot allow witch hunts initiated by our justice system to occur simply based on political biases.

"This report provides what we knew all along: The Trump-Russia investigation was a conspiracy, not based on fact, but instead, politically driven. The partisan corporate news media will try to bury this report and hope that the American people quickly forget about it. We must resist this temptation. This report must be a rally cry for all freedom-loving Americans, of all parties and persuasions, to fight back against a politicized federal law enforcement and justice system. If we do not fight back now, the America we love may be lost forever."

Trump pardoned Flynn after Flynn pleaded guilty to having lied to an FBI investigator about his contact with a Russian ambassador during the December 2016 White House transition.

Flynn served only a few days as national security adviser, having been forced to resign in February 2017 after Obama administration officials had unmasked his name while picking up the communications with a Russian ambassador and allegedly talking about sanctions.

This week, Trump, who is running to recapture the presidency in 2024, said he would, if elected, bring Flynn back to the White House.