Flynn Denies He Called for US Coup

michael flyn speaks into mic in front of crowd
Former General Michael Flynn, then-President Donald Trump’s recently pardoned national security adviser, speaks during a protest of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election outside the Supreme Court on Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 June 2021 09:20 AM

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is denying  that he called for a military coup in the U.S. similar to the one that deposed Myanmar’s government.

Mediaite, attributing the information to a Flynn post on the social media platform Telegram, said he wrote: "Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.

"Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel of a conference of patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.

"I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America)."

CNN had reported that Flynn appeared to suggest a military coup while speaking at an event in Dallas on Sunday.

Flynn was asked by an audience member during a question and answer session "why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?"

The CNN report claimed Flynn responded, "No reason. I mean, it should happen here."

