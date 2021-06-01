Flynn Denies He Called for US Coup

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is denying that he called for a military coup in the U.S. similar to the one that deposed Myanmar’s government.

Mediaite, attributing the information to a Flynn post on the social media platform Telegram, said he wrote: "Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.

"Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel of a conference of patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.

"I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America)."

CNN had reported that Flynn appeared to suggest a military coup while speaking at an event in Dallas on Sunday.

Flynn was asked by an audience member during a question and answer session "why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?"

The CNN report claimed Flynn responded, "No reason. I mean, it should happen here."