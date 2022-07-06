Voter Registrations Show Florida Continues to Turn More Red

Florida continues to become more Republican as the 2022 midterm elections approach.

The latest statistics from the Florida Division of Elections showed that the GOP held a nearly 176,000 advantage over Democrats as of May 31.

Official numbers showed 5,135,749 registered Republicans in Florida, 4,959,838 registered Democrats, 3,865,575 unaffiliated, and 255,510 registered with minor parties.

Unofficially, Republicans hold an advantage of more than 180,000 — and that's expected to grow beyond 200,000 during July, Politico reported.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., said that he hoped to flip his state to a solid red with his reelection and substantial wins in the coming election.

"I think that after the election, my goal would be, if we win the election really big, people like you who analyze these things are gonna say, The days of Florida being a swing state are over. Florida is a red state, and I think that's because of a lot of what we've done," he said on The Truth with Lisa Boothe podcast released May 2.

Historically a battleground state in presidential elections, then-President Donald Trump defeated then-former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020 by 375,000 votes. Four years earlier, Trump beat Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton by 112,911 votes.

Last fall, Republicans for the first time in modern history surged past Democrats in the number of active voters in the Sunshine State.

In December, it was reported that there was a growing worry that big donors and the national wing of the Democratic Party might consider Florida to be GOP territory after years of bruising losses.

"In the current state of American politics, and especially in a state with as many major television markets and population centers, you're going to need more help," state Rep. Evan Jenne, a Democrat, said.

"It's not as if Floridians can't be swayed one way or the other. We need more coordination with the national party."

Politico reported that the GOP's growth in Florida was due, in part, to people relocating to Florida from other parts of the country.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, also a Democrat, even has urged supporters who might be Republicans or independents to switch their registration ahead of the Aug. 23 Democrat primary so they can vote for her over rival Rep. Charlie Crist.