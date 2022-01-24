Sen. Rubio: Democrat Demings Voted With Pelosi '100 Percent of the Time'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in a press conference Monday that his Senate challenger, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., has voted alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ''100% of the time,'' according to Breitbart.

Rubio called Demings the ''hand-picked candidate'' for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

''She voted with Pelosi 100% of the time, and he's counting on her voting with him 100% of the time,'' Rubio said. ''And that will dramatically change not just our country but our federal government in ways that might be irreversible.''

Rubio added that with a divided Senate, one seat flipping could mean the passing of the Biden administration's entire agenda.

''Chuck Schumer, frankly, is one vote away,'' Rubio added. ''He just needs one — if I were not in this position and one of my opponents like Val Demings was, you'd never hear the name [Sen.] Joe Manchin [D-W.Va.]. You never would have heard the name [Sen.] Kyrsten Sinema [D-Ariz.], because Chuck Schumer would have 51 votes, and with those 51 votes, he can pass anything he wants, which includes codifying socialism in our laws through what they called Build Back Better.''

Rubio also announced the endorsements of 55 Florida sheriffs off his reelection campaign at the briefing. He criticized efforts from Demings, who had a 27-year career in law enforcement, to push for new restrictions on police.

''By codifying into law, the changes we've talked about here today, police officers across this county and law enforcement officials would be getting sued in court,'' Rubio said.

''So, every time they're out there responding to a call, two things are on their mind. 'Am I going to make it? Am I going to live? And am I going to get sued afterward? And I must make that decision in a millisecond.' So that would become the law in this country,'' he said. ''We would basically have a county that codifies open borders where you can come here illegally and stay without any consequence. And the list goes on.''