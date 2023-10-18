GOP Sen. Rick Scott's Path to Reelection Improves

The withdrawal Wednesday of Phil Ehr from the race to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate eliminates one potential challenger to incumbent Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican, who now will likely face former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Democrat.

Ehr, a U.S. Navy veteran initially viewed as one of the top Democrats in the running for the Senate seat, revealed on X that he will instead challenge incumbent Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez, a Republican, for Florida's 28th Congressional District.

According to Politico, Mucarsel-Powell is being encouraged to run by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., personally talked to her about the race. She has not yet announced her decision.

Ehr was joined by Mucarsel-Powell when he announced his decision to take on Gimenez.

Mucarsel-Powell, who lost to Gimenez in 2020, endorsed Ehr for the area that formerly covered her seat.

"I am running to represent the people of South Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys with integrity," Ehr said in his statement. "The incumbent joined MAGA [Make America Great Again] extremists in creating dysfunction and chaos in Congress.

"Floridians want their individual freedoms protected and a democracy and economy that works for them. I will fight for this every day in Congress."

Federal campaign records show that Gimenez has over $890,000 cash on hand for his reelection, while Ehr reported nearly $700,000 raised throughout his Senate campaign.

Scott, meanwhile, is expected to win reelection to the Senate.

Election predictors The Cook Political Report, Inside Elections, Sabato's Crystal Ball, and Elections Daily have the Florida seat either likely or solidly in Scott's column.