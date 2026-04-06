Fla. Gov. DeSantis Signs 'Terrorist' Designation Law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure that gives him and other state officials the power to designate groups as "terrorist organizations" and expel students who support them, with rights groups saying the law will chill free speech.

The law empowers the state's chief of domestic security, governor, and Cabinet to designate any organization they determine engages in extremist acts as a "terrorist organization."

After such a designation, the group can be forcibly dissolved and face a freeze on state funding, according to the legislation. It also says that students shall be expelled from their institutions if they "promoted a domestic terrorist organization or a foreign terrorist organization."

DeSantis, a Republican, signed the law on Monday.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, one of the country's most prominent Muslim rights groups, called the law "draconian" and unconstitutional in a Monday statement.

Late last year, DeSantis signed an executive order designating CAIR as a "foreign terrorist organization." CAIR sued over the designation and a judge eventually blocked the order.

Free speech group PEN America says the measure signed by DeSantis "could chill free speech by placing unprecedented pressure on individuals to avoid speaking, organizing, or engaging with certain viewpoints."

In November, Texas also designated CAIR as a "terrorist organization," alleging the rights group had ties to extremists. CAIR sued over that designation as well and dismissed the claims.

Republican President Donald Trump's administration and some Republican-governed states have cracked down against left-leaning organizations and pro-Palestinian groups that they cast as extremist, antisemitic, and anti-American.

Those groups dismiss the allegations and say the crackdown violates free speech and due process.

Trump's attempts to deport some protesters and freeze funds for universities where protests were held have faced judicial roadblocks.

PEN America Florida Director William Johnson said the Florida legislation "opens the door for Florida students to face punishment for constitutionally protected speech."

DeSantis cast the legislation as a framework to combat extremism and have accountability in the education system.