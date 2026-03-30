Fla. Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill Renaming Airport for Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed legislation to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump, reported WPTV.

The measure, approved by the Republican-controlled state Legislature earlier this month, designates the airport as "Donald J. Trump Palm Beach International Airport."

Republican lawmakers largely supported the bill, while Democrats objected to the airport rebrand.

"It's misguided and unfair that the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature ignored the voices of Palm Beach County by pushing forward a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport without giving County residents a real opportunity for input," said Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat who represents West Palm Beach.

The facility, located in West Palm Beach, serves as a major travel hub for South Florida and is situated near Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The airport, originally established in 1936, is one of Florida's busiest, handling millions of passengers annually. It plays a key role in tourism and business travel in the region.

The law is set to take effect later this year, after which state and local agencies will begin implementing the renaming.

The decision to rename the airport after Trump follows Florida's approval last year of a plan to donate a downtown Miami property for the site of Trump's presidential library.