Florida AG Asks More States to Send Law Enforcement to Southern Border

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday urged more states to send law enforcement manpower to the Texas border amid an influx of migrants.

In a Fox Business interview, Moody said she was ''so proud'' of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced Wednesday the state would be ''stepping up'' and sending law enforcement officers to the border.

''I implore other states to follow the lead of Florida, send help,'' Moody said, according to a transcript of the interview.

''You have governors in these border states sending out a call for emergency help,'' Moody said, adding: ''Florida is the first state to step up and say, look, we are sending folks to help control this chaos that is created solely due to the actions or inaction of the Biden administration.

''We’re doing it not only to help protect America, we’re doing it to [stem the] tide of violence and drugs into our state of Florida,'' she said.

According to Moody, the Biden administration has ''taken a wrecking ball to any sort of control or infrastructure at that border and then thrown up their hands and abdicated any responsibility to dealing with the aftermath, like quite simply arresting some of the criminal folks coming into the country and deporting them as required by federal law."

In his earlier announcement, DeSantis said Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey ''recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security.''

''I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back,'' he stated.

Customs and Border Control officials report the total of Border Patrol encounters in fiscal year 2021 to May totaled 898,949, up from fiscal year 2020’s total of 405,036.

Critics blame the surge on the end of former Trump administration border policies — including the Remain in Mexico program — by the Biden administration.

