Trump-Backed Candidates Sweep Florida GOP Primaries

Former President Donald Trump endorsed 14 incumbent House GOP members and they have swept their primaries Tuesday night, according to Decision Desk HQ.
The races were called shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m. ET.
All of the Trump-backed incumbents won, including Matt Gaetz, Michael Waltz, Kat Cammack, Gus Bilirakis, Mario Diaz-Balart, Scott Franklin, Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna, Carlos Gimenez, Vern Buchanan, Brian Mast, and John Rutherford.
Among the other Florida GOP primary winners, according DDHQ, but not endorsed by Trump:
- Aaron Bean defeated two challengers in District 4.
- Cory Mills defeated Anthony Sabatini and three others in District 7.
- Scotty Moore defeated a trio of candidates in District 9.
- Calvin Wimbish defeated four challengers in District 10.
- James Judge defeated two challengers in District 14.
- Laurel Lee defeated four challengers in District 15.
- Jesus Navarro defeated Lavern Spicer in District 24.
- Carla Spalding defeated Rubin Young in District 25.
- Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., won in District 27.
© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.