Trump-Backed Candidates Sweep Florida GOP Primaries

Former President Donald Trump endorsed 14 incumbent House GOP members and they have swept their primaries Tuesday night, according to Decision Desk HQ.

The races were called shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m. ET.

All of the Trump-backed incumbents won, including Matt Gaetz, Michael Waltz, Kat Cammack, Gus Bilirakis, Mario Diaz-Balart, Scott Franklin, Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna, Carlos Gimenez, Vern Buchanan, Brian Mast, and John Rutherford.

Among the other Florida GOP primary winners, according DDHQ, but not endorsed by Trump: