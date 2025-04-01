WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida election Randy Fine Jimmy Patronis

Republican Jimmy Patronis Wins Special Election in Florida's 1st Congressional District

Republican Jimmy Patronis Wins Special Election in Florida's 1st Congressional District
(AP)

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 08:24 PM EDT

Republican Jimmy Patronis won a special election Tuesday in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, bolstered by President Donald Trump’s endorsement to fill a vacant seat in reliably Republican northern Florida and despite national Democrats pouring millions into the race.

Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, fended off a challenge from Democrat Gay Valimont even though she far outraised and outspent him. He will fill the northwest Florida seat vacated by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was chosen to be Trump’s attorney general but withdrew from consideration amid allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Valimont benefited from the outrage of national donors alarmed by the early months of Trump’s second term but was ultimately not able to pull off what would have been a massive upset in a district both Trump and Gaetz won by more than 30 points last year.

The mood was celebratory at a waterfront restaurant in Pensacola, where congratulatory text messages were already lighting up Patronis’ phone as early results were posted Tuesday night. Patronis worked the crowd of about 100 people shaking hands and giving hugs, his wife Katie and two sons in tow.

In Florida's 6th Congressional District, Republican state Sen. Randy Fine won his race against Democratic challenger Josh Weil.

Fine was on track for a much narrower victory than the 33-point margin by which Mike Waltz won the district in November, according to early returns.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican Jimmy Patronis won a special election Tuesday in Florida's 1st Congressional District, bolstered by President Donald Trump's endorsement to fill a vacant seat in reliably Republican northern Florida and despite national Democrats pouring millions into the...
florida election Randy Fine Jimmy Patronis
233
2025-24-01
Tuesday, 01 April 2025 08:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved