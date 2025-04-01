Republican Jimmy Patronis Wins Special Election in Florida's 1st Congressional District

Republican Jimmy Patronis won a special election Tuesday in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, bolstered by President Donald Trump’s endorsement to fill a vacant seat in reliably Republican northern Florida and despite national Democrats pouring millions into the race.

Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, fended off a challenge from Democrat Gay Valimont even though she far outraised and outspent him. He will fill the northwest Florida seat vacated by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was chosen to be Trump’s attorney general but withdrew from consideration amid allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Valimont benefited from the outrage of national donors alarmed by the early months of Trump’s second term but was ultimately not able to pull off what would have been a massive upset in a district both Trump and Gaetz won by more than 30 points last year.

The mood was celebratory at a waterfront restaurant in Pensacola, where congratulatory text messages were already lighting up Patronis’ phone as early results were posted Tuesday night. Patronis worked the crowd of about 100 people shaking hands and giving hugs, his wife Katie and two sons in tow.

In Florida's 6th Congressional District, Republican state Sen. Randy Fine won his race against Democratic challenger Josh Weil.

Fine was on track for a much narrower victory than the 33-point margin by which Mike Waltz won the district in November, according to early returns.