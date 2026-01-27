Florida Senate Advances Bill to Rename Airport After Trump

The Florida Senate Committee on Transportation unanimously advanced legislation that would rename Palm Beach International Airport "Donald J. Trump International Airport."

Three Democrats voted with six Republicans to advance the bill.

"President [Donald] Trump is the first president that Florida has had in our history, and I think it's very appropriate for us to be naming one of the other icons in Palm Beach after him," the bill's sponsor, state Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Melbourne, told Politico.

Changing the airport's name would hinge on approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and a potential rights agreement for the commercial usage of "Donald J. Trump International Airport" at no cost for signage, advertising, marketing, merchandising, and promotions, Politico reported.

Palm Beach County officials had expressed concern about having to pay royalties to use Trump's name.

The bill does not address who would pay for the name change, while local officials have expressed concern to Politico about the new moniker leading to an increase in security threats and attracting more protesters.

A bill analysis in the Florida House said renaming the airport would "have a negative impact on local government expenditures."

A roadway near Palm Beach International Airport was renamed for Trump last year.

"He's had a major impact, not just from our state, but here in Palm Beach County," Nick Iarossi, a Trump supporter and lobbyist who backed the legislation, told Politico.

"And it's an honor to push forward this legislation to rename the airport after him."