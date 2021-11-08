×
Tags: florida | desantis | governors race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Launches Reelection Campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures after addressing attendees at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency. (Paul Hennessy/Sipa via AP Images)

Monday, 08 November 2021 02:48 PM

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed to run for reelection, his campaign announced Monday.

Records with the state elections division show DeSantis filed Friday, marking a formal start to his expected candidacy.

DeSantis has become one of the highest profile governors in the country, with his opposition to coronavirus lockdowns and mandates from the White House and local governments winning him praise within the GOP. He is also reportedly eyeing a 2024 presidential run.

In a statement, DeSantis's campaign highlighted his pandemic policies, the sweeping election law he signed earlier this year, and the state's school system, among other things. In his public appearances, DeSantis has largely aimed his political attacks on the Biden administration rather than the three major Democrats hoping to unseat him.

Though he only filed last week, DeSantis's fundraising arm has for months been reporting large hauls from donors across the country.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
