Gov. DeSantis: 'Millions' of Prayers Answered in SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a brief, but firm response to Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade case from 1973, which legalized abortion in America for nearly 50 years.

For his lone Twitter post involving the high court ruling, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, DeSantis initially teased, "By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Supreme Court has answered the prayers of millions upon millions of Americans."

DeSantis then added: "The prayers of millions have been answered. For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history, or structure of the Constitution. By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Dobbs majority has restored the people's role in our republic and a sense of hope that every life counts.

"Florida will continue to defend its recently-enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care, and child welfare."

DeSantis noted the decision dovetails with the law he enacted in April, banning abortions after 15 weeks in Florida, a move that would reportedly protect 5,000 babies every year.

At a press conference from two months ago, DeSantis said: "We're here ... to protect life. We're here today to defend those who can't defend themselves."

The Florida governor said the bill "protects the rights of unborn children starting at 15 weeks. This is a time where these babies have beating hearts. They can move; they can taste; they can see; they can feel pain; they can suck their thumb; and they have brain waves."

"Life is a sacred gift worthy of our protection, and I am proud to sign this great piece of legislation which represents the most significant protections for life in the state's modern history," DeSantis added.

"So this will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation," added DeSantis, who's up for gubernatorial reelection this November, and will face either Charlie Crist or Nikki Fried as the state's Democratic Party challenger.

The Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality Act goes into effect on July 1 in Florida.