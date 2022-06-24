×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | desantis | governor | abortion | pro life

Gov. DeSantis: 'Millions' of Prayers Answered in SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

Gov. DeSantis: 'Millions' of Prayers Answered in SCOTUS Abortion Ruling
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP)

By    |   Friday, 24 June 2022 03:03 PM

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a brief, but firm response to Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade case from 1973, which legalized abortion in America for nearly 50 years.

For his lone Twitter post involving the high court ruling, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, DeSantis initially teased, "By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Supreme Court has answered the prayers of millions upon millions of Americans."

DeSantis then added: "The prayers of millions have been answered. For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history, or structure of the Constitution. By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Dobbs majority has restored the people's role in our republic and a sense of hope that every life counts.

"Florida will continue to defend its recently-enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care, and child welfare."

DeSantis noted the decision dovetails with the law he enacted in April, banning abortions after 15 weeks in Florida, a move that would reportedly protect 5,000 babies every year.

At a press conference from two months ago, DeSantis said: "We're here ... to protect life. We're here today to defend those who can't defend themselves."

The Florida governor said the bill "protects the rights of unborn children starting at 15 weeks. This is a time where these babies have beating hearts. They can move; they can taste; they can see; they can feel pain; they can suck their thumb; and they have brain waves."

"Life is a sacred gift worthy of our protection, and I am proud to sign this great piece of legislation which represents the most significant protections for life in the state's modern history," DeSantis added.

"So this will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation," added DeSantis, who's up for gubernatorial reelection this November, and will face either Charlie Crist or Nikki Fried as the state's Democratic Party challenger.

The Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality Act goes into effect on July 1 in Florida.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a brief, but firm response to Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade case from 1973, which legalized abortion in America for nearly 50 years.
florida, desantis, governor, abortion, pro life
366
2022-03-24
Friday, 24 June 2022 03:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved