Gov. DeSantis Signs Measures to Protect Floridians From 'Border Crisis'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a slew of measures Friday to combat the immigration chaos at the United States-Mexico border.

The first measure involves the creation of a strike force to fight against human trafficking, human smuggling, and transporting illegal weapons through Florida.

For the second action, DeSantis filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury for the purpose of examining human trafficking.

And the third measure involved DeSantis signing "sweeping" legislation that prohibits Florida residents from aiding and assisting "secretly" resettled illegal immigrants into communities across the state.

"Illegal aliens are being smuggled across the border in record numbers, which the reckless policies of the Biden administration facilitate," says DeSantis, who's up for gubernatorial reelection this November.

"Today, Florida has taken additional action to protect our state from the effects of what is a full-fledged border crisis."

The strike force's mission from the three-pronged series of DeSantis-backed measures: "Identify and investigate persons and international human smuggling networks that move illegal aliens, particularly children, across the southwest border to more desirable states such as Florida," according to a governor's office press release.

Also, the release states that local and state law enforcement agencies will combine resources to fortify the policing unit.

"In the span of just three days, in Northwest Florida, law enforcement interdicted five illegal aliens from Honduras and two from El Salvador who were arrested and charged with human smuggling or solicitation to commit human smuggling," the release reads.

"The strike force also recovered almost four grams of fentanyl, which is enough to kill nearly 2,000 Floridians."

Overall, the legislation "prohibits a governmental entity from executing, amending, or renewing a contact with a common carrier if the carrier is willfully providing any service in furtherance of transporting an unauthorized alien into the State of Florida knowing that he or she is an unauthorized alien, except to facilitate the detention, removal, or departure of the unauthorized person from Florida or the United States."