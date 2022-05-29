Florida AG Moody: Biden's Border Policies 'Serving as Catnip' for Illegals

President Joe Biden can "ignore" the border crisis and refuse to visit it, but the American people – and illegal migrants – and even the administration officials know that their "policies are serving as catnip" for migrants and deadly drugs to flood the border, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

"We had folks all around our state reporting that, by cover of night, flights were coming in and folks were being shipped into our state," Moody told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "We get information on that. I had to sue this administration. Think about that: I am the top law enforcement official in the state of Florida; I had to sue our own government to get information about what they are actually doing."

The legal actions have exposed the Biden administration's complicity, Moody added to host John Catsimatidis

"As a result of these suits and as a result of our determination and our unwillingness to just let this happen, we have uncovered that they understand that their policies are serving as catnip for folks, incentivizing folks to come into our country," she added. "They know that."

The Florida lawsuit came after someone flown into Florida by the administration "committed murder and killed the father of four," Moody lamented.

Biden's silence and absence on the border, according to Moody, is because "it is much easier to ignore it, pretend it's not happening, shove it off on somebody else, but the American people" know better.

"President Biden has never been to the border," Moody said. "He refuses to go to the border to look at these men and women in their eyes that have signed up to do these selfless law enforcement jobs. That want to enforce the law. That want to ensure that America is safe.

"He has never been there to visit the border, to visit them, to encourage their efforts, or to stand by them as they are exhausted, demoralized, and frustrated."

The latest attempt to end Title 42 health emergency expulsions is just further proof of a lack of concern for American security, Moody concluded.

"They know that if they do away with Title 42, that that will have a significant effect," Moody said. "The reports that we got in litigation, their agencies say they've got significant safety concerns.

"They know that their policies are contributing to fueling hundreds of millions of dollars to drug traffickers and trans-national criminal organizations, and that that's further fueling violence. They know all of this, and yet they still claim they are effectively controlling the border."