Ex-Texas Rep. Flores Announces Congressional Bid

Former Republican Rep. Mayra Flores announced Tuesday she's running to take back the south Texas district seat she lost last year.

Flores, the wife of a Border Patrol agent, made her announcement on "Fox & Friends."

"I am announcing for Congress," she said. "We are taking back our seat. We will flip this district and take back what is ours in 2024."

Flores won a special election for an open seat in Texas' 34th congressional district in June 2022 after Democrat Rep. Filemon Vela Jr. resigned to take a job at a lobbying firm. But Flores lost in the general election in November to Democrat Vicente Gonzalez by more than 8 percentage points.

Republicans have been throwing their weight behind trying to return Flores to Congress, targeting the seat she lost after becoming the first Mexican-born woman to be elected to the House.

The National Republican Congressional Committee commissioned a poll that showed Flores' chances of taking back the seat greatly have improved, the Washington Examiner reported.

The poll showed Flores with a 42.4%-41.7% lead over Gonzalez, with 15.8% undecided, and showed her with a wide lead among independents, 50.2%-30.8%, the Examiner reported.

During Tuesday's interview, she urged Latinos to side with Republicans.

"Our values align with the Republican Party. Our values align. I am pro-God, pro-life, pro-family," she said. "The Democrat Party stands against everything we stand for."